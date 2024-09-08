Published 12:42 IST, September 8th 2024

Paralympics 2024 Day 11 LIVE Updates: All Eyes on Pooja Ojha's Para Canoe Semi-finals at 1:30 PM

After already winning 29 medals in the Paris Paralympics 2024, the event enters its day of conclusion on Day 11. Pooja Ojha will be the only Indian athlete in action on the last day as she will represent India in the Para Canoe Women's KL1 200m Semi-finals. Get hold of the LIVE updates from the events and the closing ceremony at republicworld.com.