Published 16:03 IST, August 31st 2024

Pistol shooter Swaroop finishes 14th, fails to qualify for final at Paralympics

Indian shooter Swaroop Unhalkar finished a dismal 14th in the men's 10m air rifle standing (SH1) qualification round to miss the eight-player final by quite a distance at the Paralympic Games here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
