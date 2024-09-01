sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:54 IST, September 1st 2024

Ravi Rongali finishes 5th in F40 shot put final, Rakshita Raju bows in 1500m T11 heats

India's Ravi Rongali finished a creditable fifth in the men's F40 shot put final while Rakshita Raju bowed out in the opening round heats of women's 1500m T11 race on the third day of athletics competitions at the Paris Paralympics on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
Ravi Rongali
Image: @SportsIndia3
