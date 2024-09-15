sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Patton Kizzire overcomes erratic play off tee to open 4-stroke lead at Silverado

Published 13:45 IST, September 15th 2024

Patton Kizzire overcomes erratic play off tee to open 4-stroke lead at Silverado

Patton Kizzire overcame erratic play off the tee and a missed putt Saturday to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Procore Championship at Silverado. Kizzire shot a 5-under 67 — with six birdies and a bogey — to reach 18-under 198.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Patton Kizzire
Patton Kizzire hits from the 12th fairway during the third round of the Procore Championship golf tournament at the Silverado Resort North Course in Napa, Calif. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:45 IST, September 15th 2024