sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Quad Summit | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Pfaadt ties Arizona record with 7 straight strikeouts in Diamondbacks' 5-1 victory over Brewers

Published 20:40 IST, September 20th 2024

Pfaadt ties Arizona record with 7 straight strikeouts in Diamondbacks' 5-1 victory over Brewers

Brandon Pfaadt tied an Arizona franchise record by striking out seven straight batters to highlight his dominating performance as the Diamondbacks boosted their playoff hopes by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Thursday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:40 IST, September 20th 2024