Pfaadt ties Arizona record with 7 straight strikeouts in Diamondbacks' 5-1 victory over Brewers
Brandon Pfaadt tied an Arizona franchise record by striking out seven straight batters to highlight his dominating performance as the Diamondbacks boosted their playoff hopes by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Thursday night.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen | Image: AP
