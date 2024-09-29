sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:18 IST, September 29th 2024

Rivera hits 2 HRs and drives in 4 runs as the playoff-bound Orioles beat the Twins 9-2

Emmanuel Rivera went 4 for 4 with two homers and four RBIs to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 9-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rivera hits 2 HRs and drives in 4 runs as the playoff-bound Orioles beat the Twins 9-2 | Image: AP
