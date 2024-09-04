sb.scorecardresearch
  San Francisco 49ers expect rookie Ricky Pearsall to make a full recovery following shooting

Published 12:55 IST, September 4th 2024

San Francisco 49ers expect rookie Ricky Pearsall to make a full recovery following shooting

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch expects rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall to make a full recovery after he was shot last weekend during an attempted robbery.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ricky Pearsall
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall carries the ball during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Santa Clara, Calif. | Image: AP
