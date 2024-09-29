sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Shigeki Maruyama bringing out smiles and great play from Hideki Matsuyama at the Presidents Cup

Published 15:05 IST, September 29th 2024

Shigeki Maruyama bringing out smiles and great play from Hideki Matsuyama at the Presidents Cup

Shigeki Maruyama was all smiles, just like always, watching from in front of the 12th green as Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im delivered a record-tying rout over America's best foursomes duo Friday at the Presidents Cup.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama pose with his bronze medal following the medal ceremony for the men's golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

15:05 IST, September 29th 2024