Published 17:02 IST, September 28th 2024

Shohei Ohtani steals 57th base, passes Ichiro Suzuki for most by a Japanese-born player

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani stole base No. 57 in the second inning Friday night against Colorado to pass Ichiro Suzuki for the most in a single season by a Japanese-born player

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting his 50th home run of the season during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins | Image: AP
