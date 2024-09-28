Published 17:02 IST, September 28th 2024
Shohei Ohtani steals 57th base, passes Ichiro Suzuki for most by a Japanese-born player
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani stole base No. 57 in the second inning Friday night against Colorado to pass Ichiro Suzuki for the most in a single season by a Japanese-born player
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting his 50th home run of the season during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins | Image: AP
