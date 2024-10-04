sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:46 IST, October 4th 2024

Indian trio wins gold in men's 25m rapid-fire pistol at ISSF Junior World Championship

The trio of Mukesh Nelavalli, Raajwardan Patil, and Harsimar Singh Rattha secured victory in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol team competition, marking India’s 11th gold medal at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championship.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
