Published 12:46 IST, October 4th 2024
Indian trio wins gold in men's 25m rapid-fire pistol at ISSF Junior World Championship
The trio of Mukesh Nelavalli, Raajwardan Patil, and Harsimar Singh Rattha secured victory in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol team competition, marking India’s 11th gold medal at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championship.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ISSF award winners to be declared during New Delhi World Cup Final opening ceremony
