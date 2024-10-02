sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:23 IST, October 2nd 2024

ISSF award winners to be declared during New Delhi World Cup Final opening ceremony

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has announced candidates for the ISSF Shooter of the Year award and the winners will be awarded during the opening ceremony of the upcoming World Cup Final in New Delhi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
16:23 IST, October 2nd 2024