Published 16:23 IST, October 2nd 2024
ISSF award winners to be declared during New Delhi World Cup Final opening ceremony
The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has announced candidates for the ISSF Shooter of the Year award and the winners will be awarded during the opening ceremony of the upcoming World Cup Final in New Delhi.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ISSF award winners to be declared during New Delhi World Cup Final opening ceremony | Image: screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:23 IST, October 2nd 2024