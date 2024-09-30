sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:03 IST, October 1st 2024

Suryavanshi's 81 gives India U-19 edge over Australia; Enaan, Nagaraj take 3 wickets each

Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 13, excelled with an explosive unbeaten fifty, while Mohamed Enaan and Samarth Nagaraj took three wickets apiece as India Under-19 dominated the opening day of the first four-day unofficial Test against Australia here on Monday.

Indian U19 cricket team
Indian U19 cricket team | Image: BCCI
