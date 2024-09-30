Published 00:03 IST, October 1st 2024
Suryavanshi's 81 gives India U-19 edge over Australia; Enaan, Nagaraj take 3 wickets each
Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 13, excelled with an explosive unbeaten fifty, while Mohamed Enaan and Samarth Nagaraj took three wickets apiece as India Under-19 dominated the opening day of the first four-day unofficial Test against Australia here on Monday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian U19 cricket team | Image: BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:02 IST, September 30th 2024