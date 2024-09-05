Published 11:31 IST, September 5th 2024
Jessica Pegula upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal
Jessica Pegula has pulled off a major upset at the U.S. Open by beating No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, reacts after defeating iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
11:31 IST, September 5th 2024