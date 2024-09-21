Published 13:21 IST, September 21st 2024
Laver Cup is 2-2 after Taylor Fritz & Ben Shelton win doubles from Carlos Alcaraz & Alexander Zverev
American pair Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton have edged Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in doubles to tie the Laver Cup after the first day in Berlin.
- SportFit
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Team World's Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz confer during a doubles match against Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev on the first day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the Uber arena | Image: AP
September 21st 2024