  • Laver Cup is 2-2 after Taylor Fritz & Ben Shelton win doubles from Carlos Alcaraz & Alexander Zverev

Published 13:21 IST, September 21st 2024

Laver Cup is 2-2 after Taylor Fritz & Ben Shelton win doubles from Carlos Alcaraz & Alexander Zverev

American pair Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton have edged Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in doubles to tie the Laver Cup after the first day in Berlin.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Team World's Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz confer during a doubles match against Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev on the first day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the Uber arena | Image: AP
13:21 IST, September 21st 2024