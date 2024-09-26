sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:27 IST, September 26th 2024

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka cruises through opening round at China Open

Former top-ranked Naomi Osaka started the China Open with a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lucia Bronzetti of Italy on Wednesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York | Image: AP
