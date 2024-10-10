Published 23:26 IST, October 10th 2024
Rafael Nadal’s career timeline is filled with titles, rivalries and injuries
Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday, signaling the end to a career that spanned two decades and 22 Grand Slam titles, including 14 on his favorite clay at Roland Garros, and 92 singles titles overall.
- SportFit
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rafael Nadal’s career timeline is filled with titles, rivalries and injuries | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
23:26 IST, October 10th 2024