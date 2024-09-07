sb.scorecardresearch
  Taylor Fritz wins all-American matchup against Frances Tiafoe to reach the US Open Men's final

Published 09:35 IST, September 7th 2024

Taylor Fritz wins all-American matchup against Frances Tiafoe to reach the US Open Men's final

Taylor Fritz has defeated a fading Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in an all-American matchup at the U.S. Open to reach his first Grand Slam final.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz, of the United States, reacts against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
