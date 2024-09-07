Published 09:35 IST, September 7th 2024
Taylor Fritz wins all-American matchup against Frances Tiafoe to reach the US Open Men's final
Taylor Fritz has defeated a fading Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in an all-American matchup at the U.S. Open to reach his first Grand Slam final.
Taylor Fritz, of the United States, reacts against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
