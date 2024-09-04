sb.scorecardresearch
  • Townsend and Young reach mixed doubles final, keeping Townsend alive for 2 US Open doubles titles

Published 15:03 IST, September 4th 2024

Townsend and Young reach mixed doubles final, keeping Townsend alive for 2 US Open doubles titles

Taylor Townsend and Donald Young advanced to the U.S. Open mixed doubles final Tuesday, keeping alive Townsend's chance to win two doubles titles at the tournament.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Taylor Townsend
Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, and Taylor Townsend, of the United States, react during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships | Image: AP
