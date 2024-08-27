Published 10:20 IST, August 27th 2024
US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Claims Straight Set Victory in Pursuit of Historic 25th Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic began his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title and tied Roger Federer with his 89th match win at the US Open.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Radu Albot, of Moldova, during a first round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York | Image: AP
