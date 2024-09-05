sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Georgia School Shooting | Manipur Attacks | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Tennis /
  • US Open 2024: Tiafoe, Fritz and Navarro reach the semifinals, make American tennis matter again

Published 11:27 IST, September 5th 2024

US Open 2024: Tiafoe, Fritz and Navarro reach the semifinals, make American tennis matter again

Tiafoe recounted after setting up a U.S. Open semifinal on Friday against Fritz , another 26-year-old American, that guarantees the United States will have a man in a Grand Slam title match for the first time since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz, of the United States, reacts after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

11:27 IST, September 5th 2024