Published 11:27 IST, September 5th 2024
US Open 2024: Tiafoe, Fritz and Navarro reach the semifinals, make American tennis matter again
Tiafoe recounted after setting up a U.S. Open semifinal on Friday against Fritz , another 26-year-old American, that guarantees the United States will have a man in a Grand Slam title match for the first time since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Taylor Fritz, of the United States, reacts after defeating Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
11:27 IST, September 5th 2024