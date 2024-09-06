sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 14:41 IST, September 6th 2024

US Open: The spray that caused Jannik Sinner's failed drug tests has 'DOPING' warning

The word “DOPING” is printed in capital letters inside a red circle with a slash through it on the box containing the over-the-counter spray sold in Italy that caused No. 1-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner to fail two drug tests in March.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner pumps his fist after winning a point against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:41 IST, September 6th 2024