Published 14:41 IST, September 6th 2024
US Open: The spray that caused Jannik Sinner's failed drug tests has 'DOPING' warning
The word “DOPING” is printed in capital letters inside a red circle with a slash through it on the box containing the over-the-counter spray sold in Italy that caused No. 1-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner to fail two drug tests in March.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jannik Sinner pumps his fist after winning a point against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:41 IST, September 6th 2024