Published 23:10 IST, October 12th 2024
Tigers hope Carpenter can come off bench in ALDS Game 5 while dealing with hamstring injury
The Detroit Tigers are hoping slugger Kerry Carpenter can come off the bench in Saturday's decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland despite dealing with a hamstring injury.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kerry Carpenter | Image: AP
