sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 00:24 IST, August 29th 2024

Uruguay players banned after Copa America brawl

South American soccer body CONMEBOL suspended on Wednesday several Uruguayan internationals due to incidents at the Copa America semi-final against Colombia in July.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Uruguay players banned after Copa America brawl. Nunez suspended for 5 games, Bentancur 4
Uruguay players banned after Copa America brawl. Nunez suspended for 5 games, Bentancur 4 | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

00:24 IST, August 29th 2024