Updated March 16th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Roman Reigns makes shocking return, attacks ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns, who had been out of actions for months, finally made his much-awaited return as he attacked The Fiend and Braun Strowman after their title match.

Reported by: Adil Khan
roman reigns
Caption | Image:self
WWE Summer Slam 2020’s tag line “You’ll never see it coming,” really fits what happened at the closing moments of the PPV. Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns, who had been out of action for months, finally made his much-awaited return as he attacked ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after their title match. After assaulting the two superstars, Roman Reigns made some comments which proved that the poster boy has finally turned heel – something that many fans have been asking for years. "You ain't a monster unless I'm around," shouted Reigns while pointing at the new WWE Universal Champion, closing an entertaining PPV.

Also Read l WWE Summer Slam results: Roman Reigns returns; McIntyre stuns Orton; Asuka wins: WWE News

WWE SummerSlam results: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeats Braun Strowman

As soon as the bell rang, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt unleashed on Braun Strowman with a toolbox, but the champion recovered and drove Wyatt through the timekeeper's position. The champion then choke slammed Wyatt onto the announce table, but The Fiend stood up, shocking the champion. 'The Monster Among Men' hit 'The Fiend' with the ring steps and delivered a powerslam, but The Fiend kicked out at one.

Braun Strowman punished the former champion for a few more minutes before The Fiend delivered the Sister Abigail for a pinfall counting till two. Braun Strowman then delivered another powerslam, but The Fiend kicked out again. Frustrated, Strowman grabbed a box cutter from ringside and tore the canvas up, exposing the wood underneath. However, as he was about to powerslam Wyatt, The Fiend Rose and delivered a uranage, followed by consecutive Sister Abigails on the exposed wood for the win and the WWE Universal title.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam: When Roman Reigns annihilated Brock Lesnar in an epic Championship match

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam: When Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns, Strowman, Joe in epic Fatal 4-Way

WWE SummerSlam results: Roman Reigns attacks The Fiend, Braun Strowman

After the match, Roman Reigns ran in to the ring and delivering a spear to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt before doing the same to Strowman outside. He then grabbed a steel chair from under the ring and unloaded on both the superstars. "You're just a freak in a mask," The Big Dog shouted at The Fiend. He then picked up the Universal Championship, saying, "I run this b---h," closing the show. According to fans, Roman Reigns could start a feud with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in the future and the two could go on to face each other in another major PPV.

Also Read l Strowman attacks Bray Wyatt ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2020: WWE News

Image Source: WWE.com

Published August 24th, 2020 at 12:22 IST

