Acer Unveils Predator Atlas 8 Handheld With Intel Arc Graphics to Take on ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go

Ahead of Computex 2026, Acer has expanded its Predator gaming portfolio with the launch of the Predator Atlas 8, a Windows-based handheld gaming PC powered by Intel’s new Arc G-Series processors. The company says the device is designed to deliver “PC-class” gaming performance in a portable handheld form factor.

With the Atlas 8, Acer is entering a rapidly growing handheld gaming segment currently dominated by devices such as the ASUS ROG Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go, MSI Claw, and Valve’s Steam Deck OLED.

Intel Arc Graphics and 120Hz Display

The Predator Atlas 8 is powered by Intel Arc G3 processors and can be configured with up to Intel Arc B390 graphics. Acer says the handheld supports ray tracing and Intel XeSS 3 AI-powered upscaling for smoother gameplay and improved visual fidelity.

The handheld features an 8-inch WUXGA touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, and up to 500 nits brightness. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus with DXC coating to reduce glare and improve scratch resistance.

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In terms of display size, the Atlas 8 sits between the 7-inch ROG Ally and the larger 8.8-inch Legion Go. However, unlike Lenovo’s detachable-controller approach, Acer appears to be positioning the device closer to a traditional integrated handheld console design.

Acer Focuses Heavily on Cooling and Battery

One of Acer’s biggest claims revolves around thermal performance. The company says the Predator Atlas 8 includes a dual-fan Predator AeroBlade cooling system featuring what it describes as the first metal fan used in a handheld gaming device. According to Acer, the system improves airflow by up to 10 percent compared to conventional fan designs.

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Cooling has become a major challenge in handheld gaming PCs because these devices attempt to run AAA PC games inside compact chassis with limited thermal headroom.

The Atlas 8 also includes an up to 80Wh battery, which is larger than the battery capacities found in several current rivals. For comparison, the ROG Ally X includes an 80Wh battery, while the original Legion Go ships with a 49.2Wh unit.

Windows 11 and Xbox Game Pass Support

Like most PC gaming handhelds outside the Steam Deck ecosystem, the Predator Atlas 8 runs Windows 11 and includes support for Xbox Game Pass. Acer says the device also includes Xbox Mode for quicker access to games and system tools.

The handheld supports up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and microSD expansion.

The control layout includes Hall-effect triggers, full-size analog sticks, adjustable trigger switches, and a dedicated PredatorSense button for performance tuning and RGB customisation.

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