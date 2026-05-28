UBON Launches SP-220 Karaoke Speaker and SP-225 Party Speaker in India

UBON has expanded its audio portfolio in India with the launch of two new Made-in-India wireless speakers: the SP-220 Karaoke Series Speaker and the SP-225 Party Speaker. The company says the new products are designed for karaoke sessions, house parties, indoor entertainment, and everyday music playback.

The launch comes as portable party speakers continue gaining traction in India’s affordable audio segment, where brands are increasingly focusing on longer battery life, portability, and multifunction entertainment features.

SP-220 Gets Karaoke Microphone and 20W Output

The UBON SP-220 Karaoke Series Speaker features 20W sound output and includes a bundled microphone for karaoke sessions and voice-based entertainment. According to the company, the speaker offers up to 10 hours of playback through a 2000mAh battery.

The speaker also supports Type-C charging and is positioned for family gatherings, casual entertainment, and portable usage scenarios.

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SP-225 Offers Higher Output and Longer Battery Life

Alongside the SP-220, UBON has also launched the SP-225 Party Speaker, which delivers 30W sound output and includes a larger 4000mAh battery. The company claims the speaker can offer up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge.

Like the SP-220, the SP-225 also includes microphone support for karaoke functionality and is aimed at indoor entertainment and small gatherings.

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Price and Availability

The UBON SP-220 Karaoke Series Speaker is priced at ₹2,499. The company has not officially disclosed pricing for the SP-225 Party Speaker in the release.