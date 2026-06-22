Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G, Nova 2 Pro 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 48MP Cameras

Ai+ has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Nova 2 Neo 5G and Nova 2 Pro 5G. The new smartphones target the affordable 5G segment and arrive with large batteries, high-refresh-rate displays, AI-powered features, and Android-based software.

The two devices will be available via Flipkart and are positioned as budget-friendly options for users looking to upgrade to a 5G smartphone without spending a premium.

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G Specifications

The Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of brightness. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a 48MP primary rear camera, accompanied by additional sensors for depth and portrait shots. On the front, users get an AI-powered 8MP camera designed for video calls and social media content. Based on Android 16, the smartphone comes preloaded with nxtQ OS. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a bottom-firing speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

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The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging, which Ai+ claims can comfortably last through a full day of regular usage.

Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G Gets Premium Features

The Nova 2 Pro 5G sits above the Neo model and offers upgraded hardware. It features a larger 6.9-inch FHD+ 144Hz LCD with 800 nits of brightness. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Storage can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

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Its cameras include a 48MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor on the back, and a 13MP sensor on the front. The Nova 2 Pro 5G packs a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and offers Android 16-based nxtQ OS.

Focus on AI Features

As the brand name suggests, AI plays a significant role in the new smartphones. The company has integrated AI-driven features across photography, battery optimisation, and system performance. These include AI scene recognition, image enhancement, smart battery management, and productivity-focused tools designed to improve the overall user experience.

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