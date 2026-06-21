WhatsApp May Soon Add Animated Message Bubbles on iPhone

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new visual upgrade for iPhone users that could make conversations feel more dynamic. The Meta-owned messaging platform is working on animated message bubbles, a feature that would introduce subtle motion effects when messages are sent and received.

The feature was spotted in a recent WhatsApp beta update for iOS, suggesting that the company is continuing its efforts to refresh the app's interface while keeping the core messaging experience familiar.

What Are Animated Message Bubbles?

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is experimenting with animations that play when a message appears in a chat. Instead of instantly popping into a conversation window, message bubbles would smoothly animate into place, creating a more polished and modern feel.

Image: WABetaInfo

The change appears to be purely visual and does not alter how messages are sent, delivered, or received. However, it could make conversations feel more interactive and responsive, particularly in active group chats and one-to-one conversations.

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Part of WhatsApp's Ongoing Design Refresh

The animated bubbles are the latest in a series of interface changes WhatsApp has been testing across Android and iPhone. Over the past few months, the company has introduced redesigned chat menus, updated calling interfaces, new widgets, enhanced status features, and additional customisation options. WhatsApp has also been experimenting with AI-powered tools and improvements aimed at making the app feel more modern without dramatically changing its familiar layout.

Limited to Beta Testing for Now

As with many WhatsApp beta features, there is no guarantee that animated message bubbles will make it to the stable version of the app. The feature is currently being tested with select beta users, allowing WhatsApp to gather feedback and refine the experience before considering a wider rollout. The company frequently experiments with new features internally, and not all of them eventually reach the public.