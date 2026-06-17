Airtel Partners Indian Army to Bring Mobile Connectivity to Remote Arunachal Pradesh Village Near India-China Border

Bharti Airtel has expanded its mobile network footprint in Arunachal Pradesh by deploying connectivity in a remote border village near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in collaboration with the Indian Army.

The telecom operator announced that residents of Kaho, a small village in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district and one of India's easternmost settlements, now have access to mobile services. The development is expected to improve communication, digital access, and emergency connectivity for local residents living in one of the country's most remote regions.

Connectivity Reaches One of India's Most Remote Villages

According to Airtel, the deployment was carried out in partnership with the Indian Army under efforts to strengthen telecommunications infrastructure in strategically important border regions.

Kaho is located close to the India-China border and has historically faced connectivity challenges because of its difficult terrain and remote location. The introduction of mobile network coverage is expected to help residents access digital services, stay connected with family members, and improve access to government schemes and emergency assistance.

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Part of Broader Digital Inclusion Efforts

The rollout aligns with ongoing efforts to improve telecom infrastructure across underserved and border areas of the country. Over the past few years, telecom operators and government agencies have accelerated network expansion projects in remote regions, viewing connectivity as a key enabler of economic development, education, healthcare, and governance.

For border villages, improved mobile connectivity can also help reduce digital isolation by providing access to online services that are readily available in urban areas but often difficult to access in remote locations.

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Strategic Importance Beyond Communication