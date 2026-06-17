Google's June Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Upgrades, AI-Powered Editing and New Accessibility Features

Google has announced its June Pixel Drop, introducing a range of new features for Pixel smartphones, tablets, and watches. The update focuses heavily on AI-powered tools, bringing new Gemini capabilities, advanced photo and video editing features, improved accessibility options, and expanded support for creators.

Gemini Gets More Helpful Across Pixel Devices

One of the biggest additions is the expansion of Gemini Live, which now supports camera and screen sharing on compatible Pixel devices. This allows users to point their camera at objects or share what's on their screen while interacting with Gemini in real time.

Google is also bringing deeper Gemini integration to Pixel devices, enabling more natural conversations and contextual assistance without switching between multiple apps. The company says the update is designed to make Gemini more useful for everyday tasks such as learning, planning, and troubleshooting.

New AI Tools for Creators

Google is expanding its AI-powered creative toolkit with updates to Pixel Studio and photo editing capabilities.

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Users can now generate custom stickers from text prompts directly within Gboard, making it easier to personalise messages and social media content. The company is also enhancing image editing workflows through AI-assisted tools designed to simplify content creation.

Accessibility Improvements Arrive

The June Pixel Drop also introduces accessibility enhancements aimed at helping more users interact with their devices. Google says Expressive Captions can now better capture nuances in speech, while other improvements focus on making communication and device interaction more intuitive for users with different accessibility needs.

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Pixel Watch and Enterprise Updates

Pixel Watch users are receiving several new features as part of the update, including improvements designed to enhance health tracking and overall usability. Google is also expanding enterprise-focused functionality, giving organisations more tools to manage and secure Pixel devices. These updates reflect the company's growing ambition to position Pixel hardware not only as consumer devices but also as productivity tools for businesses.