Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Says AI Will Cause Labour Shortages But Won't Replace Humans

Artificial ‌Intelligence will lead to labour shortages, not the replacement of humans, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos predicted in a highly optimistic appearance at the VivaTech technology conference in Paris on Wednesday.

Bezos put forward a rosy vision of how technology will help humanity, speaking about projects including his ​space venture Blue Origin and his new AI startup Prometheus, which is aimed at speeding up physical manufacturing.

"I know ​there's a lot of concern that many people have, including many smart people, that AI is ⁠going to make humans redundant and so on," Bezos said. "I totally disagree with this point of view. And I think, ​in fact, AI is going to create a labor shortage."

The comments come when global companies cut thousands of jobs after investing ​heavily in AI, with many, primarily tech firms, pointing to higher efficiencies from the technology's rapid adoption.

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US-based employers announced 97,006 job cuts in May with AI linked to 40% of the layoffs, according to a report from global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas.

Half of Americans fear the ​rise of AI could put them or someone in their household out of work, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found this month. From ​Gen Z entering the job market to unions at South Korean carmakers and Hollywood scriptwriters, there has been a widespread pushback against AI ‌use.

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Bezos, the ⁠world's fourth-richest person with a net worth around $250 billion, argued that people have "endless" things to do, and are currently limited by barriers that he said AI would lower.

Amazon, too, has trimmed some 30,000 corporate roles since late last year, partly due to AI efficiency gains. Its CEO Andy Jassy had previously said increasing automation through AI tools would result in corporate job ​losses.

BEZOS' SPACE FOCUS

One goal of space ​exploration is to move ⁠polluting industries off Earth, said Bezos, whose Blue Origin aims to compete with trillionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX in rockets.

"If space travel gets reliable enough and inexpensive enough, and we can get materials ​from asteroids and near-Earth objects and the moon, then this garden planet can be ​returned to its ⁠pre-Industrial Revolution state," Bezos said.

Appearing together with Bezos was Blue Origin CEO David Limp, who said reconstruction of the firm's launch pad for New Glenn rockets has begun in Florida following a dramatic explosion in May.