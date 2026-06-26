Amazon Offers ₹500 Discount on Prime Membership Ahead of Prime Day 2026. Here's Everything You Need to Know

Amazon is offering one of its biggest discounts yet on its Prime membership ahead of Prime Day 2026, allowing new customers to sign up for the annual plan at ₹999 instead of ₹1,499 for a limited period. The offer comes as Amazon gears up for its 10th Prime Day sale in India, which will run from July 4 to July 6.

The three-day shopping event will be exclusive to Prime members and will feature hundreds of new product launches, bank offers, and discounts across categories, including smartphones, laptops, home appliances, fashion, and Amazon devices.

Amazon Prime Membership Gets ₹500 Cheaper

As part of the Prime Day celebrations, Amazon is offering a flat ₹500 discount on its annual Prime membership, bringing the effective price down to ₹999 for new members.

Customers can also opt for Prime Shopping Edition at ₹299 per year or Prime Lite at ₹599 annually, depending on the benefits they require. The discounted membership gives users access to Prime Day deals, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, and faster delivery benefits, among other perks.

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Prime Day 2026 Begins on July 4

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale will kick off at 12:00 AM on July 4 and continue until 11:59 PM on July 6, making it a 72-hour shopping event exclusively for Prime members. During the sale, shoppers will also receive up to 10% instant savings on SBI and Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, along with 5% unlimited cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Smartphone Deals Revealed

Ahead of the sale, Amazon has announced several deals across smartphones and consumer electronics.

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Among the highlights, the OnePlus 13 will be available for ₹49,999 with eligible bank offers, while the REDMI Turbo 5 5G can be purchased for ₹34,999 after applicable discounts. The iQOO Z10 Lite will also be available for ₹13,999 during the event. The company is also promising discounts of up to 40% on mobiles and accessories, 80% on electronics and accessories, and 65% on smart TVs and projectors.

Laptops, Home Appliances, and Amazon Devices Also on Sale

Prime Day buyers can also expect offers on laptops and home appliances.

Amazon says customers will be able to purchase the HP Victus Ryzen 7 gaming laptop for ₹79,990, while the IFB 9kg Front Load Washing Machine will be available at ₹32,990. The Fire TV Stick HD will also be discounted to ₹2,999, alongside savings of up to 45% on Echo smart speakers and Fire TV devices.