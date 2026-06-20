10 Father's Day Tech Gift Ideas That Dad Will Actually Use

Father's Day is a chance to celebrate the men who have shaped our lives through their guidance, support, and unwavering presence. Instead of another predictable gift, why not surprise him with something he'll genuinely enjoy and use every day? From cameras and smartwatches to headphones, TVs, and stylish timepieces, here are some of the best Father's Day gift ideas for every kind of dad.

1. Canon EOS R6 V: For the Dad Who Loves Creating Content

If your dad enjoys photography, vlogging, or documenting family memories, the Canon EOS R6 V is a premium gift worth considering. Designed with creators in mind, it features a 32.5MP full-frame sensor, advanced subject tracking, and support for high-quality 7K video recording. The dedicated video-first design also includes active cooling for long recording sessions.

Price: ₹2,29,995

2. Canon PIXMA G3730: For the Dad Who Prints Every Memory

Whether it's family photos, school projects, or work documents, the Canon PIXMA G3730 is built to handle it all. Its high-yield ink system keeps printing costs low, while wireless connectivity allows seamless printing from smartphones and tablets.

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Price: ₹14,995

3. Sony WH-1000XM6: For the Dad Who Appreciates Great Sound

Sony's latest flagship headphones are ideal for dads who spend hours on calls, travel frequently, or simply enjoy music without distractions. The WH-1000XM6 offers industry-leading noise cancellation, premium audio quality, long battery life, and improved comfort for all-day use. Whether he's on a flight or relaxing at home, these headphones deliver a truly immersive listening experience.

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Price: ₹44,990

4. Apple Watch Series 11: For the Dad Who Likes Staying Connected

The Apple Watch Series 11 combines fitness tracking, health monitoring, productivity tools, and smart notifications in a sleek package. From tracking workouts and heart rate to receiving calls and messages on the go, it's a practical gift that helps dads stay connected while keeping an eye on their wellbeing.

Price: Starting at ₹49,900

5. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro: For the Dad Who Never Stops Listening

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro offer premium features without the premium price tag. With up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio support, and battery life of up to 54 hours, they're perfect for dads who enjoy music, podcasts, or hands-free calling throughout the day.

Price: ₹3,799

6. Lumio Vision 9 (55-inch): For the Dad Who Hosts Every Match Night

Movie marathons and cricket matches deserve a big-screen experience. The Lumio Vision 9 features a QD-Mini LED display, native 144Hz refresh rate, and a powerful 50W speaker system with integrated subwoofers. It's designed for dads who want a fast, responsive smart TV without frustrating slowdowns.

Price: ₹51,999

7. Diesel Stinger DZ4711: For the Dad With Bold Style

Featuring a striking green sunray dial and gunmetal stainless steel bracelet, the Diesel Stinger DZ4711 blends modern design with everyday practicality. The chronograph functionality adds versatility, making it suitable for both workdays and weekends.

Price: ₹22,495

8. Michael Kors Lexington Automatic MK9243: For the Dad Who Values Craftsmanship

This automatic timepiece features a skeleton dial that showcases its self-winding movement, paired with a polished two-tone bracelet. It's a gift that combines classic watchmaking with contemporary styling.

Price: ₹32,495

Which Gift Should You Pick?

The best Father's Day gift ultimately depends on what your dad enjoys most. A photography enthusiast may love the Canon EOS R6 V, while a music lover would appreciate the Sony WH-1000XM6. If he's always keeping track of his health and notifications, the Apple Watch Series 11 is hard to beat. And for dads who prefer classic accessories, a premium watch remains a timeless choice.