Amazon Prime Day 2026 India: Best Deals on iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, TVs, Laptops, and More

Amazon has officially announced its Prime Day 2026 sale for India, and this year's edition is bigger than usual as it marks the 10th anniversary of Prime in the country.

The shopping event will run for 72 hours, beginning at 12:00 AM on July 4 and ending at 11:59 PM on July 6. Like previous editions, Prime Day will be exclusive to Prime members and will feature over 500 new product launches, discounts across more than 15,000 products, bank offers, and exclusive entertainment benefits.

Here's a look at all the major deals Amazon has announced ahead of the sale.

Smartphones and Accessories

Amazon says smartphones will once again be one of the biggest categories during Prime Day 2026. Among the headline offers are:

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starting at ₹84,999 OnePlus 13 starting at ₹49,999 Deals across the iPhone 17 series Up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories Exchange bonus of up to ₹66,000 Up to 12 months No Cost EMI

The sale will also feature new launches, including the Samsung Galaxy M47 and OnePlus N6, alongside devices such as the OnePlus Nord 6, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, iQOO 15R, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Laptops, Tablets, Cameras, and Electronics

Amazon is promising discounts across consumer electronics and personal computing products.

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Some announced offers include:

Up to 80% off on electronics, accessories, wearables, and headphones Up to 75% off on cameras and camera accessories Up to 40% off on laptops and tablets Up to 60% off on speakers

The iPad Air M3 will start at ₹54,999 with an additional bank discount of up to ₹3,000, while the JBL Bar 800 Pro 7.1.2 Soundbar will be available for ₹49,999, a 50% discount. Deals are also expected on products such as the Dell 15 laptop, GoPro HERO13 Black, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and boAt audio products.

Smart TVs and Projectors

Those planning to upgrade their home entertainment setup will find discounts on TVs and projectors.

Amazon has announced:

Up to 65% off on Smart TVs Up to 70% off on projectors Some highlighted deals include: Sony Bravia 2 55-inch at ₹52,999 TCL QLED TV at ₹38,999 Discounts on LG, Xiaomi, Crossbeats, Zebronics, Lumio, and E Gate projectors.

Home Appliances

Home appliances remain another major focus this year. Customers can expect:

Up to 65% off on home appliances Up to ₹17,000 instant bank discount Up to ₹15,000 exchange bonus Up to 18 months No Cost EMI

Amazon says washing machines from LG, Samsung, Bosch, and IFB will see discounts of up to 60%, while refrigerators from Samsung, Haier, LG, and Godrej will receive discounts of up to 55%.

Air conditioners from brands including Carrier, Daikin, Panasonic, and LG will start at ₹20,490, while microwave ovens will start at ₹4,990.

Amazon Devices

Amazon is heavily discounting its own hardware during Prime Day. The offers include:

Up to 45% off on Echo smart speakers Echo Dot (5th Gen) at ₹3,999 Echo Pop at ₹2,949 Echo (4th Gen) at ₹5,000 Echo Spot at ₹6,999 Echo Show 8 at ₹17,999 Fire TV Stick HD at ₹2,999 Fire TV Stick 4K Plus at ₹4,499 Fire TV Cube at ₹12,999

Customers can also expect up to 55% off on Fire TV-powered smart TVs.

Prime Membership Discount

Ahead of the sale, Amazon has also introduced a limited-period anniversary offer for new members. The annual Prime membership is available for ₹999, down from ₹1,499. Customers can also opt for Prime Lite at ₹599 per year or Prime Shopping Edition at ₹299 annually. The membership is required to access Prime Day deals.