Sony Launches LinkBuds Clip in India With Open-Ear Design, AI-Powered Calls at ₹18,990

Sony has expanded its personal audio lineup in India with the launch of the LinkBuds Clip, a new pair of open-ear wireless earbuds designed for users who want to stay connected to their surroundings without taking their earbuds off.

Priced at ₹18,990, the LinkBuds Clip combines an open-ear design with AI-powered voice processing, multiple listening modes and long battery life, targeting commuters, professionals and fitness enthusiasts.

Open-Ear Design for Everyday Use

Unlike conventional in-ear earbuds that block outside noise, the LinkBuds Clip leaves the ear canal open, allowing users to listen to music while remaining aware of conversations, traffic and other ambient sounds.

Sony says the earbuds feature three listening modes that can be switched with a double tap. Standard mode is designed for everyday listening, Voice Boost enhances speech for calls and podcasts in noisy environments, while Sound Leakage Reduction minimises sound escaping from the earbuds in shared spaces such as trains, offices and elevators.

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AI-Powered Call Clarity

The LinkBuds Clip uses dual microphones, Sony's Precise Voice Pickup technology and AI-based signal processing to improve voice quality during calls. A bone-conduction sensor captures the user's voice while filtering out surrounding noise, and an AI-powered noise reduction algorithm adapts to different environments to make conversations clearer.

Sony has also included its Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which restores audio details lost during compression to deliver richer sound quality.

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Battery and Connectivity

Sony claims the LinkBuds Clip delivers up to 37 hours of total battery life, including nine hours from the earbuds and an additional 28 hours from the charging case. A quick three-minute charge provides up to one hour of playback.

The earbuds carry an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making them suitable for workouts and everyday outdoor use.

Other features include Fast Pair for Android devices, Swift Pair for Windows PCs, support for using a single earbud independently, and compatibility with the Sony Sound Connect app, which offers a 10-band equaliser for customised audio.

The earbuds also support Google Gemini for hands-free assistance when paired with a compatible smartphone.

Price and Availability