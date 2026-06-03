Apple Agrees to Reveal Its India Financials In Long-Pending Antitrust Case

Apple has agreed to submit the financials of its India ‌business to the country's antitrust body as part of an investigation that found the US firm abused its market position, taking the long-delayed case a step closer to a potential penalty decision, an agency order shows.

The case is Apple's most high-profile regulatory headache in India, a key growth ​market where it has rapidly expanded iPhone production as it diversifies beyond China. The iPhone accounts for 9 per cent ​of India's smartphone market, from about 2 per cent five years ago, according to Counterpoint Research data.

A confidential ⁠Competition Commission of India (CCI) order, reviewed by Reuters, showed Apple last month agreed to supply its India financials - typically needed by ​the watchdog for penalty calculations.

Apple's lawyer asked the CCI at a May 21 hearing for a "final extension" until June 25 to ​file its "India-specific financial information", and "the commission considered the request and granted" it, the order noted.

Advertisement

A CCI investigation found in 2024 that Apple had exploited its dominant position in the iPhone apps market. Apple denied wrongdoing and said it would contest the findings. It also refused to supply details of its finances.

Apple has ​long argued the case should be paused because it it is separately seeking to quash India's new antitrust penalty law ​that empowers the CCI to penalise companies on the basis of their global, not just Indian, turnover. Apple says the CCI had asked ‌for global ⁠financial details, which could lead to a fine of up to $38 billion.

Advertisement

The CCI has repeatedly disagreed with that position, saying it only needed Apple's India financials to start with and the US giant was trying to delay the case through a parallel court challenge. A judge last month told Apple to "cooperate".

Reuters is the first to report Apple's changed position in the case. ​Apple did not respond to ​Reuters queries. The CCI also ⁠did not respond to requests for comment.

STARTUPS Vs APPLE

The case against Apple started in 2021 and includes a non-profit group, Tinder-owner Match and a group of Indian startups called the Alliance ​of Digital India Foundation (ADIF).

The groups brought the case amid concerns about Apple's proprietary in-app billing ​system, among other ⁠issues.

During the May 21 hearing, ADIF urged the CCI against further delays, the order showed. Apple has also been asked to submit its objections, if any, to the investigation findings, which say Apple's App Store is "an unavoidable trading partner" for app makers, who were not ⁠permitted to ​use any third-party payment service for in-app purchases.

Apple says it is a ​small player in India, where phones that use Google's Android system are dominant.