Claude Mythos Arrives in India as Anthropic Expands Cybersecurity Initiative

Anthropic is bringing its cybersecurity-focused AI model, Claude Mythos, to India as part of a major expansion of Project Glasswing, the company's initiative aimed at helping organisations identify and fix software vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them.

The expansion adds India to a growing list of countries gaining access to the programme, alongside Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Unlike Anthropic's general-purpose Claude chatbot, Mythos has been built specifically for cybersecurity tasks such as vulnerability discovery, code analysis, and security testing.

Mythos Has Already Identified Thousands of Critical Flaws

According to Anthropic, organisations participating in the first phase of Project Glasswing have already used Claude Mythos to identify more than 10,000 high- and critical-severity software vulnerabilities.

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The company says the model can analyse large codebases, detect security weaknesses, recommend fixes, and assist security teams in strengthening software before vulnerabilities are discovered by malicious actors.

Anthropic is now increasing the programme from around 50 organisations to roughly 200 globally.

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Why Anthropic Is Expanding Mythos

The company believes increasingly capable AI systems will soon be able to discover software vulnerabilities at a scale that was previously impossible.

Anthropic has repeatedly warned that advanced AI models could dramatically accelerate both cyber defence and cyber attacks over the next few years. Project Glasswing is designed to ensure that defenders gain access to these capabilities before they become widely available to threat actors.

The programme currently focuses on organisations operating critical infrastructure and essential services, including sectors such as healthcare, communications, energy, water, hardware, and public services.

India Becomes Part of Anthropic's Cybersecurity Push

India's inclusion reflects the country's growing importance in Anthropic's global strategy.

The company has been expanding its presence in India as the adoption of AI tools accelerates across software services, enterprise technology, and digital infrastructure sectors. Bringing Claude Mythos to Indian organisations could help strengthen cybersecurity capabilities at a time when cyberattacks against businesses and critical infrastructure continue to rise globally.