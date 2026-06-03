Lava Bold N2 5G Launched at ₹11,999 With 6000mAh Battery and Android 16
The launch strengthens Lava's presence in the highly competitive sub-₹15,000 smartphone segment, where brands are increasingly focusing on large batteries, high-refresh-rate displays, and 5G connectivity.
Lava has launched the Bold N2 5G in India, expanding its Bold smartphone series aimed at budget-conscious users looking for a 5G device. The smartphone will be available at a special launch price of ₹11,999, down from its listed price of ₹12,999. It will go on sale via Amazon starting June 9.
Large Battery Is the Main Highlight
The biggest selling point of the Bold N2 5G is its 6000mAh battery. According to Lava, the smartphone can deliver up to 815 minutes of YouTube playback and up to 743 minutes of screen-on time on a single charge. The device supports 18W charging and ships with a charger in the box.
120Hz Display and UNISOC Processor
The Bold N2 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, a feature that remains relatively uncommon in this price category.
Powering the device is the octa-core UNISOC T8200 processor built on a 6nm process. Lava claims the chipset delivers an AnTuTu v11 benchmark score of over 500,000. The phone is available in a single configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, along with support for up to 4GB of virtual RAM expansion.
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The smartphone runs Android 16 and, like other recent Lava devices, ships with a clean software experience without ads or pre-installed bloatware.
Basic Cameras and Everyday Features
For photography, the Bold N2 5G includes a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for 5G connectivity.
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Price and Availability
The Lava Bold N2 5G is priced at ₹12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. However, Lava is offering a special launch price of ₹11,999 for early buyers. The smartphone will go on sale exclusively on Amazon from June 9 at 12 PM. Lava is also bundling its Free Service @ Home programme with the device, allowing customers to access after-sales support without visiting a service centre. The device will be available in Regal Gold and Billionaire Blue colour options.