Apple Is Changing How It Releases iPhone Security Updates Because of AI

Apple is changing the way it rolls out iPhone software updates, saying artificial intelligence is forcing the company to deliver security patches much faster than before.

Instead of waiting for the next major iOS update to bundle security fixes with new features, Apple has started releasing critical patches earlier, reducing the time hackers have to exploit newly disclosed vulnerabilities. The move reflects a growing concern across the tech industry that AI is making cyberattacks faster and more sophisticated.

AI Is Changing the Rules of Cybersecurity

Apple told Reuters that advances in artificial intelligence are shortening the window between a security flaw becoming public and hackers attempting to exploit it.

AI tools can help attackers analyse software vulnerabilities and develop malicious code more quickly than traditional methods. As a result, Apple believes users need to receive security updates as soon as they are ready rather than waiting for the next scheduled iOS release.

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The company said the latest round of security fixes is being made available ahead of the wider rollout of iOS 26.6, marking a shift from its long-standing software release strategy.

No Longer Waiting for the Next iOS Update

Traditionally, Apple bundled most security fixes into regular iOS updates. For example, users running iOS 26.5 would normally receive important security patches only when iOS 26.6 became publicly available after weeks of developer and beta testing.

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Under the new approach, Apple is releasing completed security patches separately before the full iOS update arrives. This allows users to protect their devices sooner while developers continue testing the remaining software features destined for the next release.

No Active Exploits Have Been Found

Apple clarified that it has not found any evidence suggesting the newly patched vulnerabilities have been actively exploited. However, the company believes waiting for a full software rollout unnecessarily increases the risk that attackers could weaponise publicly disclosed flaws before users receive protection.

AI Is Forcing the Industry to Adapt

Apple's decision reflects a broader shift taking place across the cybersecurity industry. Earlier this week, Switzerland's financial regulator warned that banks and governments must adopt AI-powered security tools because hackers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to identify software weaknesses faster than ever.

What It Means for iPhone Users

For most users, the change means security updates could start arriving more frequently and independently of feature-rich iOS releases. Rather than waiting for a major software update packed with new capabilities, users may increasingly see smaller updates focused solely on fixing vulnerabilities.