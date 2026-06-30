Acer TravelLite Business Laptop With Intel Core Series 3 Processor Launched

Acer has expanded its commercial PC portfolio in India with the launch of the TravelLite TL24-54M, one of the country's first business laptops powered by Intel's new Core Series 3 platform.

Targeted at enterprises, small and medium businesses (SMBs), educational institutions, and government organisations, the laptop combines Intel's latest processor architecture with AI-ready capabilities, enterprise-grade security, and a lightweight design for large-scale deployments.

Powered by Intel's New Core Series 3 Platform

The biggest highlight of the TravelLite TL24-54M is Intel's latest Core Series 3 processor, built on the company's Intel 18A process node. According to Acer, the platform is designed to deliver improved responsiveness, better power efficiency, AI-enhanced experiences, and modern connectivity while remaining affordable for commercial customers. The company says the laptop is aimed at organisations looking to upgrade their fleets without significantly increasing IT spending.

Built for Business Users

Acer says the TravelLite has been designed specifically for modern workplaces where portability and durability are equally important. The laptop features a 14-inch Full HD+ display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-narrow bezels. It has a180-degree hinge for easier collaboration and features a premium aluminium chassis. The hinge allows the display to lie flat, making it easier to share content during meetings or classroom sessions.

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With a weight of 1.22kg, the Acer TravelLite TL24-54M supports Intel Core Series 3 processors with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. Acer says the hardware is capable of handling multitasking across office applications, collaboration platforms, and emerging AI-powered workflows.

Security remains one of the key selling points of the new laptop. The TravelLite includes a TPM 2.0 security chip with BIOS-level protection. It also has an integrated privacy camera shutter, an optional fingerprint authentication, and Kensington lock support.

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MIL-STD Durability and Wi-Fi 7

The laptop is also built to withstand everyday commercial use. It carries MIL-STD 810H certification and includes several modern connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 7, USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, HDMI 2.1, and Gigabit Ethernet (LAN). Acer has also included FlexiCharger technology, which helps optimise battery health over time by managing charging cycles more efficiently.

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