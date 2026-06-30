Marshall Bromley 450 Party Speaker Launched in India With 360-Degree Sound, 40-Hour Battery

Marshall has expanded its party speaker lineup in India with the launch of the Bromley 450, a more compact version of the Bromley 750 that debuted last year. The new Bluetooth speaker brings Marshall's signature rock-inspired design, True Stereophonic 360-degree sound, integrated stage lights, an IP55 rating, and over 40 hours of battery life. It is aimed at users looking for a portable speaker that can double as a karaoke machine or live performance system.

Compact Design With Marshall's Signature Look

The Bromley 450 retains the classic Marshall aesthetic with a textured water-based PU leather finish, a stamped metal grille, and brass-inspired accents. The speaker weighs 12.2kg and features a built-in carry handle for easier transportation. It also includes integrated LED lighting inspired by 1970s concert stages, with multiple lighting presets that sync with music to create a party atmosphere.

Marshall says the compact design makes it suitable for indoor parties, outdoor gatherings, festivals, and backyard events.

True Stereophonic 360-Degree Sound

The biggest highlight of the Bromley 450 is Marshall's True Stereophonic technology. Unlike conventional front-firing speakers, the system is designed to project sound in every direction, allowing listeners to experience more consistent audio regardless of where they are standing.

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The speaker houses two 6.5-inch woofers, four 2-inch full-range drivers, and two 8-inch passive radiators. Marshall claims the setup delivers deep bass, detailed highs, and balanced mids with a frequency response ranging from 42Hz to 20kHz. The speaker can also produce up to 100dB of sound pressure.

More Than 40 Hours of Battery Life

Battery life is another major focus. Marshall claims the Bromley 450 can deliver over 40 hours of playback on a single charge. A 20-minute quick charge provides up to six hours of music, while a full recharge takes around 3.5 hours. The speaker also uses a replaceable Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, which Marshall says offers improved longevity and safety compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Users can purchase replacement batteries separately to extend the speaker's lifespan.

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Built for Karaoke and Live Performances

The Bromley 450 is more than just a Bluetooth speaker. It includes two XLR/6.3mm combo inputs, allowing users to connect microphones or musical instruments directly for karaoke sessions, live performances, or impromptu jam sessions without additional equipment.

Bluetooth 5.3 and Auracast Support

For connectivity, the speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3, Auracast, Bluetooth Multipoint, AUX input and output, USB-C, and RCA input. Marshall claims a wireless range of more than 70 metres in open spaces, allowing users to control playback from a considerable distance.

IP55 Rating for Outdoor Use

Designed for outdoor entertainment, the Bromley 450 carries an IP55 rating, making it resistant to dust and water splashes. Marshall says the speaker is suitable for use at beaches, campsites, parks, festivals, and outdoor parties without worrying about light rain or dust exposure.

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