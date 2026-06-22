Apple Price Hike on iPhone, iPad, And Mac Could Be Just Days Away

Apple may be preparing to increase prices across some of its product lineup sooner than expected.

In a post on X, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that any potential price increases are likely imminent rather than part of Apple's traditional autumn product refresh cycle. He noted that there would be little reason for Apple to flag pricing changes now unless the company intended to implement them in the near future.

"Regarding Apple price hikes, have to imagine these are fairly imminent. No other reason to flag them now," Gurman wrote.

Back-to-School Sale Could Play a Role

Gurman also pointed to Apple's annual Back to School promotion as a possible factor. According to him, the company could choose to pair the launch of its education-focused offers with revised pricing, helping soften the impact of any increases through discounts, gift cards, or promotional bundles available to students and educators.

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"I'd also note that Apple back to school sale is very imminent, and it could make sense to tie these together as a buffer," Gurman said.

Apple typically launches its Back to School campaign during the summer months in key markets, offering incentives on MacBooks, iPads, and accessories. In recent years, these promotions have included free accessories, gift cards, or special education pricing. However, these discounts are irrelevant for most markets outside of the US, including India, where third-party resellers and shopping platforms double down on seasonal sale discounts.

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Not an iPhone 18 Launch Strategy

Perhaps the most notable part of Gurman's comments is his assertion that any price hikes are unlikely to be linked to Apple's next major product launch cycle.

"Either way this is happening soon. Not a fall thing," he added. That suggests any pricing adjustments could arrive well before the expected launch of the iPhone 18 series and new Apple Watch models later this year.

Why Apple Could Raise Prices

While Apple has not officially announced any upcoming price changes, the company has faced growing pressure from rising component costs, currency fluctuations, increasing manufacturing expenses, and continued investment in artificial intelligence features.

The company is also expected to expand Apple Intelligence capabilities across more devices over the coming months, a move that could increase development and infrastructure costs.

Earlier this year, several industry analysts suggested that consumer electronics manufacturers may eventually pass some of those costs on to customers, particularly in premium product categories.

What Buyers Should Do

For consumers considering the purchase of a MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, or other Apple products, Gurman's comments may serve as a warning that waiting could become more expensive.