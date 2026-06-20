MacBook At Under ₹60,500? This New Online Deal Comes With A Catch

If you've been eyeing a MacBook but have been put off by Apple's premium pricing, Vijay Sales' latest Back to School Sale may seem too good to be true. The retailer is advertising Apple's MacBook range at an effective starting price of just ₹60,490, a figure that is significantly lower than the sticker price typically associated with Apple's laptops.

However, there's a catch.

The headline-grabbing price is not the standard retail price and applies to Apple's most affordable laptop, MacBook Neo. Instead, it is an effective price that includes instant bank cashback and promotional offers. That means buyers will need to use eligible payment methods and meet specific offer conditions to unlock the full discount. As is often the case with electronics sales, the lowest advertised price is usually reserved for shoppers willing to navigate the fine print.

Bank Offers Do the Heavy Lifting

Vijay Sales is bundling the sale with a range of bank discounts that vary depending on the card issuer and transaction type. HDFC Bank customers can avail discounts of up to ₹7,500 on eligible EMI transactions, while HSBC, American Express, OneCard, AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, and several others are also offering instant discounts under different conditions.

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In other words, the ₹60,490 MacBook price is unlikely to be available to every customer with any debit or credit card. The actual amount you pay could be higher if you do not qualify for the maximum cashback or discount available.

The MacBook Isn't the Only Deal

Vijay Sales has also announced offers across several other product categories. High-performance Windows laptops are available starting at ₹46,499, while tablets begin at ₹16,999 for students looking for a more portable device for note-taking, reading, or online classes. The retailer is also offering smartphones from ₹10,499 and TWS earbuds from ₹799, making the sale relevant for buyers looking beyond laptops.

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Accessories and Productivity Gadgets Included

For those setting up a study or work-from-home environment, the sale extends to accessories as well. Printers start at ₹4,999, storage devices are available from ₹949, smartwatches from ₹1,299, routers from ₹1,549, and mobile accessories from as little as ₹189.

Should You Buy?

The MacBook deal is undoubtedly the biggest attention-grabber in Vijay Sales' Back to School campaign. But prospective buyers should look beyond the headline figure and carefully check the eligibility criteria for cashback, EMI offers, and bank-specific discounts before making a purchase.