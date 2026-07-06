Apple's First Foldable, iPhone Ultra, Is Likely Launching in September, But Not Everyone Could Buy It

Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone is finally expected to debut this September, but getting one at launch may not be easy.

According to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's first foldable iPhone, widely expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, is likely to face supply constraints similar to those seen with the iPhone X in 2017. While the device is expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, buyers could end up waiting weeks or even months before deliveries begin.

Apple May Repeat the iPhone X Playbook

Kuo's latest supply chain survey suggests Apple could announce the iPhone Ultra during its traditional September event but may not have enough inventory to meet initial demand.

The analyst compared the situation to the launch of the iPhone X, when the phone was unveiled in September but reached many customers only after prolonged shipping delays because of production bottlenecks. Apple is reportedly facing a similar challenge with its first foldable device due to the complexity of manufacturing foldable displays and hinges at scale.

Advertisement

A Premium Device With a Premium Price

The foldable iPhone is expected to become Apple's most expensive smartphone yet. Multiple reports suggest the iPhone Ultra could start at around $2,500, placing it well above the iPhone Pro models and directly against premium foldables such as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. Analysts believe Apple's entry could also push up the average selling price of foldable smartphones across the industry.

Apple Expects Strong Demand

Despite the expected price tag, Apple appears to be betting that demand will remain strong. Recent supply chain reports indicate the company has increased production targets for the foldable iPhone from an estimated 7-8 million units to around 10 million units, reflecting confidence that the device will attract significant interest during its first year on the market. Apple is also reportedly planning to produce up to 85 million iPhones in the second half of 2026, with the foldable model forming part of its premium strategy.

Advertisement

Why Supply Could Be Tight

Unlike conventional smartphones, foldables require more complex components, including flexible OLED panels, ultra-thin glass, precision hinges and intricate assembly processes. Manufacturing yields for these parts are typically lower than standard smartphones, making it harder to build large inventories ahead of launch.

That means even if Apple announces the iPhone Ultra in September, availability could initially be limited to select markets or small quantities before production ramps up.

A New Chapter for Apple's iPhone Lineup

If the reports prove accurate, the iPhone Ultra will mark Apple's first entry into the foldable smartphone market after years of speculation. Rather than replacing the existing Pro models, it is expected to sit above them as the company's most premium offering.