Indian Gaming Startup ARC Opens Waitlist for Its First Handheld Console Ahead of Launch

Indian gaming hardware startup ARC has opened registrations for the waitlist of its first handheld gaming device, marking the next step towards the product's official launch. The company says gamers who join the waitlist will receive early access to product updates, launch announcements, community initiatives, and priority purchase opportunities before the device goes on sale.

The announcement comes as interest in handheld gaming continues to grow worldwide, with devices such as the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and MSI Claw helping popularise PC gaming on the go. India, however, still lacks a homegrown handheld gaming brand built specifically for local consumers.

ARC Wants to Build a Handheld for Indian Gamers

ARC says its upcoming handheld is being designed with Indian gamers in mind, addressing challenges such as limited availability of premium gaming handhelds and their relatively high prices in the country. According to the company, the waitlist is more than a pre-order system. It will allow early users to participate in community initiatives, receive development updates, and help shape the product before its commercial launch.

More Than Just a Gaming Device

Rather than launching only a handheld console, ARC says it is building a broader gaming ecosystem. The company plans to combine its hardware with a proprietary gaming operating system, software services, and a community-driven platform. It also intends to work closely with gamers, creators, and developers to refine the overall experience through continuous feedback ahead of launch.

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ARC says early adopters joining the waitlist will play an important role in helping shape both the hardware and the wider ecosystem.

Registrations Now Open

Gamers interested in the device can now register through playarc.gg to secure a place on the waitlist.

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