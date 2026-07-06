Dreame L50, L50 Plus Robot Vacuums Launched in India With Intelligent Mopping, Prices Start at ₹27,999

Dreame Technology has expanded its smart home portfolio in India with the launch of two new robotic vacuum cleaners, the Dreame L50 Plus and Dreame L50. Aimed at buyers looking for premium cleaning features without flagship pricing, the new models bring 25,000Pa suction power, intelligent mopping, smart navigation, and app-based controls to the mid-range segment.

Dreame L50 Plus Targets Hands-Free Cleaning

The higher-end Dreame L50 Plus is designed for users who want minimal maintenance. Its biggest highlight is an automatic dust collection dock with a 5-litre dust bag, which Dreame claims can store dust for up to 120 days, reducing the need to empty the bin after every cleaning session.

The robot vacuum is powered by Dreame's Vormax cleaning system, delivering 25,000Pa suction for removing dust, pet hair, and debris from hard floors and carpets. It also combines dual rotary mop pads with MopExtend technology, allowing the mops to extend towards edges and corners for improved cleaning coverage.

Another notable feature is the 10.5mm intelligent mop lift, which automatically raises the mop pads after detecting carpets to prevent them from getting wet. The vacuum also increases suction automatically while cleaning carpets.

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Navigation is handled through Smart Pathfinder Navigation and 3D structured-light obstacle avoidance, enabling the robot to map rooms and avoid furniture and household objects. Users can also customise vacuuming and mopping through the companion app.

Dreame L50 Brings Premium Features at a Lower Price

The more affordable Dreame L50 retains several features from its pricier sibling. It offers the same 25,000Pa suction power, along with dual rotary mop pads, MopExtend technology, and the 10.5mm automatic mop lift for carpet detection.

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Instead of the L50 Plus' self-emptying dock, the standard model focuses on smart navigation using LDS laser mapping and obstacle avoidance to create efficient cleaning routes throughout the home.

The robot also includes five suction levels, 32 water flow settings, and a 5,200mAh battery, which Dreame claims can deliver up to 250 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Through the Dreame app, users can access features such as multi-floor mapping, room-specific cleaning schedules, no-go zones, and voice assistant integration.

Anti-Tangle Design for Pet Owners

Both models feature Dreame's anti-tangle brush system, which the company says significantly reduces hair wrapping around the main and side brushes. The feature is aimed at households with pets or users dealing with long hair, helping minimise manual maintenance over time.

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