Apple's Rival to Meta AI Smart Glasses Is Expected to Launch Next Year

Apple's long-rumoured AI smart glasses could finally arrive next year, setting the stage for a direct showdown with Meta in what is quickly becoming one of the technology industry's fastest-growing product categories.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is targeting a 2027 launch for its first smart glasses, with the device expected to compete directly with Meta's AI-powered eyewear rather than the more advanced augmented reality glasses the company has been developing for years. The report suggests Apple has shifted its immediate focus to creating lightweight AI glasses designed for everyday use instead of a full-fledged AR product.

Apple's First Smart Glasses Will Focus on AI

Unlike the Vision Pro headset, Apple's upcoming smart glasses are expected to resemble conventional eyewear. The glasses are reportedly being designed around AI features, cameras, microphones, speakers, and voice interactions, allowing users to perform tasks such as taking photos, recording videos, receiving directions, translating conversations, and interacting with Siri without reaching for their iPhone. They are not expected to include the kind of immersive augmented reality displays found in Apple's long-term AR ambitions.

According to Gurman, Apple sees the product as a stepping stone towards fully featured AR glasses, which are still believed to be several years away.

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A Direct Rival to Meta's AI Glasses

If Apple sticks to its reported timeline, it will enter a market where Meta already enjoys a significant lead. Earlier this week, Meta unveiled a new range of AI smart glasses starting at $299, expanding its wearable portfolio beyond the premium Ray-Ban Display models. The latest devices feature built-in cameras, open-ear speakers, microphones, and Meta AI integration, allowing users to ask questions, translate text, capture photos, and interact with AI hands-free.

According to IDC data cited by Reuters, Meta accounted for more than 76% of global smart glasses shipments last year, making it the clear market leader. Apple is expected to rely on its ecosystem rather than specifications alone, with tighter integration across the iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Siri likely to be one of its biggest selling points.

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Why Apple Is Entering the Category

The smart glasses market has become one of Silicon Valley's biggest battlegrounds. Alongside Meta and Apple, companies including Google and Snap are investing heavily in AI-powered eyewear, hoping the devices eventually become the next major computing platform after smartphones. Google's Android XR initiative is already laying the groundwork for AI-enabled glasses powered by Gemini, while Snap recently announced a new generation of augmented reality Specs.

For Apple, launching smart glasses would also broaden its wearable lineup beyond the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Vision Pro.

What We Can Expect

While Apple has yet to confirm the product officially, previous reports suggest the smart glasses could include:

Cameras for photos and video recording Microphones and speakers for voice interactions Siri integration Visual Intelligence features that identify objects and landmarks Navigation assistance Live translation Tight integration with the iPhone

Unlike true AR glasses, the first-generation product is not expected to project digital information onto the lenses. Instead, it is likely to prioritise AI-powered assistance and hands-free convenience.

The Smart Glasses Race Is Heating Up

For years, the competition between Apple and Meta revolved around virtual reality headsets. Now the battle appears to be shifting towards lightweight AI wearables that people can comfortably wear throughout the day.

Meta has a significant head start, with multiple generations of smart glasses already on the market. Apple, however, has often entered product categories later than its rivals, relying on ecosystem integration and software refinement rather than being first.