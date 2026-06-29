This ₹3,499 Magnetic Power Bank Can Charge iPhone, AirPods, And Apple Watch All Together

Indian accessories brand URBN has expanded its charging portfolio with the launch of the Flux Qi2 MagTag Power Bank, a new magnetic wireless power bank aimed primarily at iPhone users.

Priced at ₹3,499, the new power bank features a 10,000mAh battery, official Qi2 certification, 15W magnetic wireless charging, a built-in kickstand, and a smart display that shows charging information in real time. The company says Qi2 technology enables iPhones to charge at up to twice the speed of conventional 7.5W magnetic wireless power banks.

Qi2 Promises Faster Wireless Charging

The biggest highlight of the URBN Flux is its official Qi2 certification. Qi2 is the latest wireless charging standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium and builds on Apple's MagSafe-style magnetic alignment to improve charging efficiency and reliability. Unlike standard magnetic wireless power banks that typically charge iPhones at up to 7.5W, Qi2 unlocks 15W wireless charging, allowing supported iPhones to charge considerably faster. According to URBN, compatible iPhones can reach 50% battery in around 45 minutes under ideal conditions.

Designed for Everyday Use

The Flux features a compact, pocket-friendly design with a strong magnetic attachment that snaps onto compatible smartphones. URBN has also integrated a foldable kickstand, allowing users to prop up their phone for video calls, streaming content, or hands-free viewing while charging. The power bank will be available in Blue and Black colour options.

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10,000mAh Battery With Wired Fast Charging

Apart from magnetic charging, the power bank also supports 20W wired fast charging through its USB Type-C port. Its 10,000mAh battery is designed to provide enough capacity for multiple top-ups during the day. URBN says users can also charge both the smartphone and the power bank simultaneously, making it more convenient for travel and extended use.

Compatible With Android Phones Too

Although positioned primarily as an iPhone accessory, the Flux also supports compatible Android smartphones with magnetic wireless charging. According to URBN, devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Nothing Phone (3) can also be charged wirelessly, with the company claiming up to 1.3 full charges on supported Android phones.

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