Apple shares slip as shorter iPhone 16 Pro shipping times signal soft demand
Early reports have revealed that shorter global shipping times for the iPhone 16 Pro models compared with last year's 15 Pro models indicates a weaker-than-expected demand. Shipping time on average for the iPhone 16 Pro currently stood at 14 days, lower than 24 days for the iPhone 15 Pro last year.
