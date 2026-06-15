MacBook Neo Now Available With ₹10,000 Discount: How This Deal Works

Apple's MacBook Neo is aimed at buyers looking for an affordable entry into the Mac ecosystem, offering Apple Intelligence support, a 13-inch display and a lightweight design without venturing into MacBook Air or Pro pricing territory.

Now, the laptop has become even more attractive thanks to a limited-time deal on Amazon that effectively knocks ₹10,000 off its price for eligible buyers.

MacBook Neo Price and Offer Explained

The MacBook Neo with 8GB unified memory, 256GB storage and a 13-inch display is currently listed at ₹63,990, down from its MRP of ₹69,900, reflecting an instant discount of ₹5,910. However, that's not the only saving on offer.

Amazon is also advertising a bank discount of up to ₹4,000 on select credit cards, allowing eligible customers to bring the effective purchase price down to ₹59,990. Combined, the instant price cut and bank offer reduce the cost by roughly ₹10,000 compared to the laptop's MRP.

Advertisement

EMI and Other Benefits

For buyers who prefer instalments, the listing also advertises No Cost EMI options, with plans starting at ₹10,665 per month for six months on eligible SBI credit cards. As with all bank offers, the final discount depends on the payment method used and the terms and conditions applicable at checkout.

What You Get

These discounts apply to the base model of the MacBook Neo, which packs a 13-inch display, Apple's A18 Pro chip with Apple Intelligence support, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD storage, 1080p FaceTime HD camera. This variant does not include Touch ID, and the offer is currently available only on the Silver colour option.

Advertisement

For buyers already considering a MacBook in this price segment, the additional bank offer makes the effective pricing more competitive than the headline listing price suggests.